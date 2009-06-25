Chrysler: What It Was, What It Is, and What It Could Have Been

Chrysler is in a pinch. The auto industry is struggling as a whole, only adding to Chrysler’s woes, and for some reason a group of Italians wants to own one of the Big Three. But this isn’t the first time the car giant hit a pothole. “Chrysler’s fortunes have always waxed and waned depending on the acceptance of their car design, of their styling, and of their innovation,” says Chrysler enthusiast and author Darwin Holmstrom, who wrote HEMI: Muscle Cars. Here, we take a look at Chrysler’s best, worst and most innovative cars, and how they illustrate the bumpy history of the underdog of Detroit. Start your engines.