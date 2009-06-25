Opinion Exhaustion: Skittles, President Obama, and the Assault of Everyone

Something new is happening on Skittles.com. The company isn’t putting its real estate to work as a marketing platform–singing the vast and socially beneficial aspects of Skittles.

Instead, they have turned their homepage over to their Twitter feed. On some days, Skittles turns their homepage over to their Wikipedia entry, and to their Facebook page. That means that they’re willing to live with

anything that anybody might have to say about Skittles–laudatory, or

lambasting them as evil purveyors of chemical sugar drops. Depending on your perspective, you’ll describe it as a signal of surrender, of resignation, or of enlightenment. It’s a kind of new media theater, and perhaps the ultimate statement that UGC (user-generated content, to the non-wonk) is the

most important and valuable conversation going on in America. President Obama seems to Agree. Last week, at the Radio and TV

Correspondents Dinner, President Obama joined the mock-the-mainstream-media

brigades, saying:

“It is great to be here with so

much talent from the world of TV and radio. Despite the flood of new media, I

think your programming is more relevant than ever before. At least, that’s the

impression I get when I read the blogs every day.” Later in the speech, he piled on

again: “As you know, we’ve been

working around the clock to repair our major financial institutions and our

auto companies. But you probably wouldn’t understand the concept of troubled

industries, working as you do in the radio and television.” It is clear that mainstream media,

bloodied by the combination of the Great Recession crushing their revenue

stream, and the muscular emergence of UGC — from Huffington Post to Yelp —

is perhaps on the extinction walk. (Although, as I Twittered the other day,

when a reporter from the Huffington Post get kidnapped by the Taliban, then The

New York Times needs to call in the movers.) But I’m not at all convinced that

the desire for what reporting has always done–to bestow perspective, to

construct a thoughtful narrative, to establish the shifting frames of context

— is completely old-school. I am convinced, though, that

we will soon grow exhausted by the current wave upon wave of democratic

blathering. Clay Shirky’s book calls it “Here Comes Everyone”, but I

increasingly see it as “The Assault of Everyone.”

An example of the

counter-reformation appeared this week with a new travel site called Oyster Hotel Reviews.

(Disclosure: they are a client of ours.) We are highly selective about the

start-ups we choose to get involved with. But their business model was so

intuitive and blazingly contrarian that we signed on. Oyster is a travel Web site. On the

surface, you’d cynically say “Yeah, that’s what the world needs.”

Well, actually, it’s exactly what the world needs. You see, despite the

apparent glut of travel information, virtually all of it falls into two

categories. The first is the vast acreage of personal opinion, like you’ll find

on Trip Advisor, which is theoretically valuable but practically unworkable.

You have no idea who’s writing what, both in terms of their legitimacy, their

vendetta-quotient and their relative sophistication and experience. The second content area is the

thousands of hotel websites, and they are masters of propaganda, pushing out

misleading information, doctored photos, and other marketing mendacity. Oyster, by contrast, has hired real reporters

(yes, someone is actually hiring reporters these days) with journalistic

training and travel sophistication. They spend actual time in the actual

hotels, and then write a detailed review that synthesizes their experience with

discipline and fairness. They also take hundreds of photos,

so travelers can see what the hotel is really like, not what Photoshop says the

hotel is really like. You can’t do this on Trip Advisor,

Travelocity or the website of the Mondrian in South Beach.

I am convinced that other

business will emerge to fill the many needs that the cascade of UGC simply

cannot satisfy. And the need is also evolutionary. After all, the way we

survived, the reason we’re here, is not because we listened to everyone. It’s

because we were able to ascertain who should be listened to. And who should be

ignored. Even millions of years ago, on the

Savannahs of Africa, all opinions weren’t created equal.