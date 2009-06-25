Perception + Identity = Reality

I spent last week touring Colombia, and my week was packed with seven workshops, including a lecture to more than 250 attendees for Harvard Business Review.

Over lunch one day, I was talking with a Hewlett-Packard

executive about Colombia’s new advertising campaign. You may have seen

billboards with the phrase “Colombia:

the only risk is wanting to stay.”

The campaign was born “as a response to the great deal of

questions raised at international fairs concerning the risks involved in

visiting Colombia. From there, rose the idea of facing the problem of lack of

knowledge about Colombia and changing the negative perception the world could

have by underlining the positive.” (Click here

for details).

What a monumental task – to shape Colombia’s global identity

by redefining the word “risk.” This is challenging because Colombia’s brand

carries lots of unhelpful historical baggage that makes many people immediately

think of drug cartels, guerillas, and kidnappings.

What I saw in Colombia’s attempt to rebrand itself

immediately connected three seemingly unrelated topics I have run across over

the past couple of months: narratives, identity, and competition. If we connect

these then we begin to see a tool for changing our world.

Identity matters more today

There was a time when people bought products and did not

care from whom they bought them. But our attention has shifted from the package

in our hands to the identity of the company that put it there. We care now, for

example, if the company is a good corporate citizen, how it treats workers, and

what impact it has on our environment.