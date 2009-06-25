Ustream Brings Live Video to Facebook

Yes, Facebook continues to struggle with providing value and ROI with ad sales on the site; even though they are reaching some of the right folks with targeted ads.

However, as I’ve noted in some recent entries within

this blog and the RaceTalk

blog, they are making very steady progress in appealing to marketers on

other fronts. Fan and brand pages, check.

Vanity URL’s, check.

Today, Facebook took another huge step in appealing to marketers by bringing

live video and real-time chat features to its 200 million+ users. To do so, it is launching the Facebook

Live Stream Box: a feature that any Website or developer can use to enable

Facebook users to connect, share, and post updates in real-time as they watch

live streaming events and video. For the time being, the most important place

where it can be used? On Facebook.

Ustream

which has teamed up in the past with Facebook to support streaming

presentations, including a series of recent Jonas Brothers Webcasts (example below) on their Facebook Fan Page, is the first developer to offer (the

extension of) their services to artists and brands under this new feature.

They’ll likely have people lining-up to take advantage of it,

if the Jonas Brothers trial can be replicated in any way. According to Facebook

the live following of the Jonas brothers Webcasts led to 1.5million

updates – averaging 23,000 posts per minute – and more than 100,000 viewers.

In fact, given the demand they expect and the limited customized players

they can build, Ustream has created an application process for

brands and artists. Those that are chosen will have the options of: 1) A free

ad-supported version – Partners Only 2) A white-label version, not supported by

ads, which will cost $15,000 to develop.

While this may sound like a lot at first (especially for some artists), it’s

really a small price for marketers that are used to spending 10’s of millions

of dollars on television advertising. Despite some misperceptions, the highly sought after teen to twenty demographic is still watching a lot of TV, and tapping new strategies to reach them within this hybrid of a social network-based, TV experience will continue to grow in importance.