How the Internet Ruined Almost Ruined My London Vacation

Actually it was the lack of Internetaccess that caused me great stress and threatened to impede my life/workbalance.

I’m in London with my 15-year-oldson. We arrived last night from Berkeley, CA. Since life/work balance is soimportant to me I knew that I needed a vacation. At the same time I have abusiness to run and I’m in the midst of several projects.

The plan was to hold virtualmeetings on-line, use Skype, and send email attachments. Since I’m neverworking in one time zone, I didn’t think it would be a problem. Someone oncesaid, “Some things never work out the way you want.”

As we were waiting for ourplane, while talking to my assistant, my cell phone just died. That was thefirst problem. When we arrived in London, I was not able to get online and thenew person at reception was not able to help me.