advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Wake Up! Marketing Isn’t Just About Bore-chures Anymore

Unless your customers live underground, they are inundated with advertisements from the moment they wake up to the moment they drop gratefully back into bed. There are bold-lettered newspaper ads and unnaturally upbeat TV commercials during morning coffee. Loud-voiced radio announcements on the way to work. GoogleAds when they’re researching a project—even blog banners when they’re sneaking some Perez Hilton! Not to mention the sheaf of junk mail they glance at once before tossing it into the recycling bin at night.

By Corey Michael Blake2 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Corey Michael Blake's latest adventure is publishing the first series of SmarterComics -- a revolutionary new way of business books for busy professionals on-the-go. Titles by best-selling authors Larry Winget, Chris Anderson, Tom Hopkins, Dr

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life