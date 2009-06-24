Wake Up! Marketing Isn’t Just About Bore-chures Anymore

Unless your customers live underground, they are inundated with
advertisements from the moment they wake up to the moment they drop
gratefully back into bed. There are bold-lettered newspaper ads and
unnaturally upbeat TV commercials during morning coffee. Loud-voiced
radio announcements on the way to work. GoogleAds when they’re
researching a project—even blog banners when they’re sneaking some
Perez Hilton! Not to mention the sheaf of junk mail they glance at once
before tossing it into the recycling bin at night.