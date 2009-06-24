Wake Up! Marketing Isn’t Just About Bore-chures Anymore

Unless your customers live underground, they are inundated with advertisements from the moment they wake up to the moment they drop gratefully back into bed. There are bold-lettered newspaper ads and unnaturally upbeat TV commercials during morning coffee. Loud-voiced radio announcements on the way to work. GoogleAds when they’re researching a project—even blog banners when they’re sneaking some Perez Hilton! Not to mention the sheaf of junk mail they glance at once before tossing it into the recycling bin at night.