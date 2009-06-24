Mobile SaaS

IBM

has discovered mobile, no doubt dumfounded by the runaway popularity of

its media rival Apple. I am sure that Apple’s original 1984 poke at the

then-failing IBM left a shoeprint on IBM’s corporate butt. With IT

hardware commoditizing and the market for IT services being finite and

more competative, it would be unsurprising if IBM was looking for where

to grow next.

They may be as enamored by iPhones and Apple’s app store as a crazed public.

IBM

has decided to invest $100M into mobile communications research over a

five year period. Though Big Blue is focusing primarily on extending

enterprise IT to handies, they are not imune to the notion of enabling

B2C and C2C interaction as well. Apple has demonstrated that selling to

the masses generates massive muhla.

Being an organization driven

by numbers and other forms of common sence, IBM made note of two

interesting datum. Foremost was that 83% of the humans roaming around

the planet today do not have easy access to computers. However, these

folks are being launched directly into the wireless age. IBM’s

Institute for Business Value notes that mobile user headcounts will

rise 191% before the end of 2011, before the next Congress has a chance

to muck up the economy further than the current Congress appears ready

to do.

At the end of that year a mere one billion homo sapiens

will be texting one another, and in the process disproving the million

monkey theory once and for all.

Think about a billion customers.

If you could earn a penny from each of them, you would pocket $10M

bucks. Do that every day and you would churn enough money to make even

Obama blink. This explains why executives from America’s mobile

carriers vigorously defended their text messaging pricing before

Congress. A billion monekys may not text the complete works of

Shakspear, but they will generate a wad of cash large enough to impress

King Lear … or even Bill Gates.