How Fast Can We Make the Web?

That’s the question being asked by Google’s new coding site for developers, code.google.com/speed. The search giant, famous for its spartan, utilitarian Web interfaces and monster server farms, believes that making pages on the Web flow as “fast as magazine pages” is the key to making the Web into the next-gen tool we’re all hoping for. They have the power to make some of that reality, but their speed initiative looks to go beyond, in a kind of Web-wide yes-we-can campaign meant to bring small and big developers up to the same standards.