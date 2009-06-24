Sainsbury Supermarkets Nix Cardboard Cereal Boxes

U.K. supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is aggressively trying to cut down on excess packaging with a novel idea: breakfast in a bag. It’s not an entirely new concept, niche green cereal brands have long used plastic bags for cereal. But Sainsbury’s adoption brings the concept to the mainstream. The chain is selling store brand cereal recyclable plastic bags similar to those used for potato chips, and Sainsbury’s milk is also being sold in two-pint polythene bags.

So far, only store brand Rice Pops are in the recyclable bags, but Sainsbury is trying to phase out cardboard packaging for all store brand cereals. It’s a campaign with the potential to make some serious change–once all Sainsbury cereals are in plastic bags, overall packaging from the chain will be reduced by one-third. Sainsbury’s move to become the first supermarket chain to switch entirely to plastic cereal packaging even has cereal giant Kellogg’s considering the switch to plastic bags.

So why doesn’t all cereal come in plastic bags if its so practical? Kellogg’s has kept cardboard boxes in an attempt to preserve freshness, but it can’t be that big of a concern if the company is pondering a move to plastic. And if the biggest cereal manufacturer in the world makes a change, it won’t be long before everyone else follows suit.

[Via UK Times Online]

