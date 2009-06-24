Startup Strategy: Grow and Harvest Your Business

As business builders and brand developers, we enjoy learning

from Seth Godin. I found his recent blog post on the importance of

sowing a startup seed and harvesting the crop

to be particularly on point (see below for an exerpt). Many

entrepreneurs struggle to develop a great product, and even after

building a great product the road to significant market share may be

difficult and take longer than expected. When businesses finally start

to clear hurdles and gain momentum, a startup strategy must maximize

returns through harvesting.

Your overall strategic plan should reflect opportunities for

harvesting. In product development, are you building features and

benefits that match the needs of the market? Can you get a few steps

ahead of the competition? Do you have the funds necessary to impress

market insiders?

When you are working on your beta launch, choose your clients

wisely. Will a great experience turn into positive word of mouth? Is

this a client case study and testimonial that can be leveraged to gain

more clients because their opinion is respected and market needs are

similar? As you deliver great work, will clients reward you with more

valuable contracts? As you succeed, are you prepared for a big sales

and marketing initiative to sell into new clients and implement with

high success? With each step, you must build on the next. As you gain

momentum, you can grow by leaps. When you finally get your

opportunity, you must be prepared to harvest.

Exerpt from Seth Godin’s blog

The goal is to reach the point where there’s some harvesting going

on. The first sales might cost you a hundred or thousand dollars each

to make. At some point, though, you want sales to happen for free,

people to show up with money. At some point, you want word of mouth to

replace promotion and to earn back the money you invested up front…Here

are some of the elements of a market where you are likely to reach the

point where you can harvest the benefits of your investment:

You want a market where stories of your success and reputation will reach other prospects. Needs are similar . You want a market where the skills you developed to help one person can also be used to help another person.

. You want a market where the skills you developed to help one person can also be used to help another person. Budgets exist . You want a market where there is more than one player with money to spend (on you) to solve a problem.

. The market should reward insiders (like you) but make it really difficult for copycats to come in and steal share and lower prices. Price should rise with value delivered. As your work spreads and your reputation increases, you should be able to charge more, not less.

Photo by Lars Sundström from Stock.Xchng