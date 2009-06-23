Sustainable Innovation at Boston Scientific

Here’s a very interesting podcast with Dan Kussman, R&D Manager for Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular group. In this podcast, Dan talks about the role of sustainable innovation and the importance of making innovation an ubiquitous activity for everyone, every day.

Dan discusses how innovation must be more than a mere buzz word if

an organization is going to survive in today’s ever more competitive

world. He also touches on the push-pull dynamic of innovation and the

need to strike a good balance. He also discusses the need for cultural

integration and investments in innovation.

Watch the podcast below and hear some terrific insights from Dan

on Boston Scientific’s approach to building a sustainable innovation

environment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_M4LefMkYA