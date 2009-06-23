Sustainable Innovation at Boston Scientific

Here’s a very interesting podcast with Dan Kussman, R&D Manager
for Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular group. In this podcast, Dan
talks about the role of sustainable innovation and the importance of
making innovation an ubiquitous activity for everyone, every day.
Dan discusses how innovation must be more than a mere buzz word if
an organization is going to survive in today’s ever more competitive
world. He also touches on the push-pull dynamic of innovation and the
need to strike a good balance. He also discusses the need for cultural
integration and investments in innovation.
Watch the podcast below and hear some terrific insights from Dan
on Boston Scientific’s approach to building a sustainable innovation
environment.