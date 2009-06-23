Fatboy Slim, Jarvis Cocker Go Blue in the Face to Battle Climate Change

Oxfam UK has teamed up with musicians including Fatboy Slim, Jarvis Cocker, Little Boots, and VW Brown for its “Blue in the Face” campaign to highlight the severity of climate change’s potential impact on the world’s poor. The musicians have been photographed in blue-face by noted fashion photographer Rankin to encourage the public to “demand action until you’re blue in the face.”

Oxfam will also open up booths at music festivals across the U.K. for face painting and photo opportunities. Visitors photographed with blue faces will be added to the Oxfam Web site as part of a visual petition to encourage strong action on global warming at the Copenhagen climate summit this December. It’s a powerful alternative to traditional written petitions, and one that has the potential to make a splash as a viral phenomenon.

The video below will premier at Glastonbury and will subsequently be shown at other U.K. music festivals this summer.







[Oxfam via Treehugger]