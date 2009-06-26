Bike-Sharing: Cycling to a City Near You

Rampant theft and stolen parts have plagued bike-sharing programs since the first one debuted in Amsterdam in the 1960s. But that hasn’t stopped cities from trying: Paris’ initiative–among the world’s most advanced programs–has been mired by theft and vandalism. More than half of the initial fleet of 15,000 custom-made bicycles in Paris have gone missing, and many more have been defaced and destroyed.

And yet, in the two years since Paris launched its initiative, dozens of similar programs started in cities around the world, from Hangzhou to Rio de Janeiro. Bike-shares are the fastest growing form of transportation in the world, according to Timothy Ericson, CEO and co-founder of consulting firm CityRyde. And there’s plenty of room for more growth. Ericson expects the number of bike-sharing programs to increase 200% in 2010. This year alone, nearly every major city in the U.S. has drafted some sort of bike-share program.

But cities are still grappling with how to pay for and maintain the fleet. Here’s a look at where bike sharing stands today, and where it’s headed.

On the surface, nearly all of the world’s 100 or so bike-share programs look strikingly similar. Most systems rely on unmanned rental kiosks that are managed by automated computers, and bicycles are equipped with advanced locking mechanisms. Many of the the bikes use customized parts to stave off thieves who are looking for spares.

The differentiating factor in these programs is how they pay for themselves. Most systems, particularly those with more than 500 bicycles, rely on advertising–and the lucrative deals the agencies strike with host cities–to stay afloat. Other programs depend on money from local communities, like Montreal’s Bixi. Still others are funded by private investors (London’s OYBike). Many of the private programs have disappeared, and the handful that remain tend to be limited to college campuses, business parks or specific neighborhoods. “Bike sharing just isn’t profitable by itself,” Ericson says.

Ad Value

The three largest bike-share programs–those in Paris, Lyon and Barcelona–are all run by advertising companies. Earlier this year, ClearChannel launched SmartBike, the first comprehensive bike-share program in the U.S., in Washington, D.C. This is the fastest way to get a bike sharing system going.