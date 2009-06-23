The 10 Best Architectural Worlds in Video Games

The Architect’s Journal, which last week brought us the fun list of the 10 best buildings from the Star Wars universe, has followed up with a ranking of the best architecture to be found in video games. The list includes clever write ups, noting the applicable real-world parallels. Here’s the list, and images of a few winners:

1. Azeroth, World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft was pretty much a no-brainer. As AJ writes:

“The stunning diversity of buildings of Azeroth secures it the top spot. Towering Gothic structures recall the ‘dreaming spires’ of Oxford given a subversive geometrical revamp. The architecture of the Blood Elves, on the other hand, has softer, more organic influences. Similar to Gaudi’s Parc Guell or Sagrada Familia, nature is expressed in stylised form–the very essence of Art Nouveau.”

2. The City, Sim City