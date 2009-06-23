Tim Burton’s Beautiful Reboot of ‘Alice in Wonderland’

For several years, Tim Burton’s been working on his next movie, a remake of Alice in Wonderland that’s set for release in March 2010. USA Today got an exclusive first look at the production stills, and as you can see, they’re utterly gorgeous–a full departure from the signature look that was used in A Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride.

Currently, the movie is in post production, where the live-action sequences are being merged with motion-capture creatures. Then, the entire movie will be converted into 3-D. Above, Johnny Depp (looking like a dead ringer for Elijah Wood) as The Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carter as The Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as The White Queen.

And here’s a scene where Alice, played by Mia Wasikowska (from the HBO series In Treatment) walks through a garden of talking rose blossoms, at the entrance of a forest filled with giant mushrooms:

And here’s the first meeting between Alice and the White Rabbit, played by Michael Sheen: