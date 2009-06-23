Innovation Chess

When I’m not deeply engaged in innovation, I enjoy chess. Earlier this year I started a chess blog as part of my own chess self-improvement plan. Well, I got a comment last week reminding me that I have not posted on my other blog in a while. Oops! Of course, my CEO is delighted by this because he feels the more my game suffers the more the business thrives. He may be right — especially these days. While the business is doing great, it does take more care and feeding in the current economic climate than in the past, a fact which is reflected in my work schedule.

Of course this extra attention to the business of innovation doesn’t

mean that I don’t get the chance to practice chess thinking. There are

many parallels between the worlds of innovation and chess.

You can only see so many moves ahead

There

are many factors that influence the business situation, and you will

never have full visibility to all of them. Because of this, you can

never make plans that will not need adjustment over time. This doesn’t

mean you shouldn’t plan; you absolutely must. However, you need to be

reviewing the situation on a regular basis and determining if your

plans are still the right ones. Are the market conditions still the

same? Is the breakthrough you had been considering still relevant? Is

a competitor changing the landscape? Is there a disruptive threat

emerging just over the horizon?

Strategy and tactics are equally important

A

grand plan poorly executed is just as ineffective as a bunch of

activity that is not aligned around a plan. It seems pretty obvious,

but I have seen many people fail at innovation (and chess) because they

focused solely on one dimension of execution. This is a fundamentally

flawed approach. Strategy and tactics are like the yin and yang of

innovation. They balance and play off of one another. You need to

have a vision of where you want to go if you plan to get there. You

also need to have the innovation skills needed to navigate the path to

where you want to be.

Bring your whole game, or go home

Innovation

and chess are merciless to the uncommitted. There are many skills that

you must bring to the table in order to deliver on successful

innovation. If you have a weak point in your game, you will be

punished for it. It’s not enough to have an idea—ideas are cheap. The

difference between winning and losing in innovation is realization.

Are you engaging your entire value delivery network to maximize the

potential of your innovation efforts? Are you employing innovation

best practices to ensure that you are delivering the optimal

manifestation of your concept to the market? Is your innovation

process enabled to achieve this best deliverable in the most efficient

manner?

Think proactively not reactively

Play

the game actively. Whether in business or chess, it’s never

comfortable when your competition has the momentum. Turn the tables by

putting the completion on the defensive. Futurist Daniel Burrus

advises to identify your most urgent issue and skip it. On the surface

that may sound odd, but there is great wisdom in this suggestion. Your

most urgent issue is usually a response to yesterday’s problem. By the

time you respond, you are already too late. The cost of that late

response was the opportunity to get ahead of the curve by creating the

game-changing innovation that will put you in front of the pack.

Practice makes perfect

When

you play a lot, your game gets sharper; when you haven’t played in

while, you feel rusty. For companies that plan to succeed at

innovation, the message is clear. You can’t expect to resuscitate your

innovation capabilities when you feel an urgent need. You must build a

sustainable innovation program that makes innovation practice a part of

what you do every day. People are examining issues all the time.

Every one of these issues represents an opportunity to reinforce the

skills of innovation. Provide the culture, the process, and the

infrastructure so that your workers can hone their innovation

capabilities, and you will see significant improvements in the value

creation achieved by your organization.