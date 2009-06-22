Core4 Promises Massive Cut in Data Center Energy Use

Data centers are the hidden energy vampires of the computer industry, using about 1.5% of all power in the United States. With energy consumption expected to double to 100 billion kilowatt hours (a $7.4 billion cost in energy bills), it’s become increasingly important for data centers to cut power use whenever possible. That’s where Core4 Systems, a Napa, California-based startup, comes in.

The company claims that its suite of energy efficient compressors, low-power fans and low-impact coils could be used to retrofit or even replace existing energy systems. The results have been promising so far. Core4’s first client, Sonic.net, claims that the technology suite has cut its water use by 28% and its cooling energy use by 72%–reductions that have saved Sonic $12,000 monthly in electric bills and guaranteed a $153,000 rebate from local utility Pacific Gas & Electric. So even though Sonic paid $625,000 for its system, the cost will be recouped in under five years.

Core4 only has $600,000 in seed round funding–along with the $625,000 paid by Sonic– but there’s plenty of room for growth in the $6 billion market for new and upgraded data centers. A glut of competitors have popped up recently, including Ice Energy, Optimum Energy, and bigger names like Sun Microsystems and General Electric. In this case, it’s a good thing. No single company can begin to tackle the data center energy problem, so we need all the startups and giant corporations we can get to work on it.

[Via Greentech Media]