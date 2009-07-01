The Darden Menu

Starter
The Green Frog
The pitch: “Service with a hop”
Size: A 10-stool lunch counter in Waycross, Georgia — Bill Darden’s first restaurant, opened in 1938
Entrées
Olive Garden
The pitch: “When you’re here, you’re family”
Size:689 restaurants
Annual revenue:$3.08 billion
Average check, per person: $15
Red Lobster
The pitch: “The taste of wood-grilled seafood”
Size:690 restaurants
Revenue:$2.63 billion
Average check, per person: $19
LongHorn Steakhouse
The pitch: “The flavor of the west”
Size:322 restaurants
Revenue:$885 million
Average check, per person: $18
Side Dishes
Bahama Breeze
The pitch: “Feed youor island spirit”
Size:24 restaurants
Revenue:$135 million
Average check, per person: $23
Seasons 52
The pitch: “Seasonally inspired healthier dining”
Size:8 restaurants
Revenue:$45 million
Average check, per person: $42
Dessert
Capital Grille
The pitch: “Be wined, dined, and dazzled”
Size:37 restaurants
Revenue:$235 million
Average check, per person: $72
Revenue numbers are for fiscal 2008, except LongHorn and Capital Grille, which are 12-month estimates based on 8-month numbers reported for fiscal ’08.
Related: Why America is Addicted to Olive Garden
Related: Will the Letterman-Palin Clash Take a Bite Out of Olive Garden?