The Darden Menu

Starter The Green Frog The pitch: “Service with a hop”

Size: A 10-stool lunch counter in Waycross, Georgia — Bill Darden’s first restaurant, opened in 1938 Entrées Olive Garden The pitch: “When you’re here, you’re family”

Size:689 restaurants

Annual revenue:$3.08 billion

Average check, per person: $15

Red Lobster The pitch: “The taste of wood-grilled seafood”

Size:690 restaurants

Revenue:$2.63 billion

Average check, per person: $19 LongHorn Steakhouse The pitch: “The flavor of the west”

Size:322 restaurants

Revenue:$885 million

Average check, per person: $18 Side Dishes Bahama Breeze

The pitch: “Feed youor island spirit”

Size:24 restaurants

Revenue:$135 million

Average check, per person: $23 Seasons 52 The pitch: “Seasonally inspired healthier dining”

Size:8 restaurants

Revenue:$45 million

Average check, per person: $42 Dessert Capital Grille The pitch: “Be wined, dined, and dazzled”

Size:37 restaurants

Revenue:$235 million

Average check, per person: $72