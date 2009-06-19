The 6 Characteristics of the Most Creative Social Entrepreneurs

Fast Company has been recognizing and listing the Most Creative People in Business and various other categories. Spending my career with social entrepreneurs, I’d like to describe these magical people who are doing so much for our world:
- Visionary: They imagine remarkable solutions to awful problems.
- Utterly relentless…unstoppable.
- Impatient. Often frustrated. (They can’t wait to get where they are going, because they can see what’s possible as clear as day.)
- Full of purpose.
- Love leading a team.
- Evangelists!
If you know any, help them, or by gosh, move out of the way!