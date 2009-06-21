How Intuit Keeps the Pulse on Tax Advice to Help Customers

TaxAlmanac is a free resource for tax professionals , a wiki created by Intuit to help them stay current. In return the company gets free tips and advice from a roster of tax specialists that help improve its products for customers.

The wiki includes:

a discussion forum

research resources

a community portal

current events

recent changes

And several other resources courtesy of the sponsoring company. Intuit run a list of top contributors to the wiki back in 2007. It would be interesting to see what that list looks like today.

This is and example of new marketing thinking.

The company is also working on several new applications as a result of input from users and is working on a series of innovations that will benefit entrepreneurs and small businesses.

