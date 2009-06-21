advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Intuit Keeps the Pulse on Tax Advice to Help Customers

By Valeria Maltoni1 minute Read

TaxAlmanac is a free resource for tax professionals, a wiki created by Intuit to help them stay current. In return the company gets free tips and advice from a roster of tax specialists that help improve its products for customers.

The wiki includes:

  • a discussion forum
  • research resources
  • a community portal
  • current events
  • recent changes

And several other resources courtesy of the sponsoring company. Intuit run a list of top contributors to the wiki back in 2007. It would be interesting to see what that list looks like today.

This is and example of new marketing thinking.

The company is also working on several new applications as a result of input from users and is working on a series of innovations that will benefit entrepreneurs and small businesses.    

Valeria Maltoni | Conversation Agent
www.conversationagent.com

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life