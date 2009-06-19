SEO & Social Media: The PB&J of Web Marketing

The other day I was reading a thread in a LinkedIn entrepreneur’s group I belong to; a business owner was wondering where she could turn for help with search engine optimization and social media for her small business.

The first response suggested she’d need to talk to a

couple different people as SEO and social media marketing were

completely unrelated.

In my opinion nothing could be farther from the truth.

Search engine optimization and social media are both powerful marketing

tools for small businesses, but when you combine them they become even

better: they’re the peanut butter & jelly of Web marketing. Coordinate your search and social media campaigns you’ll get more bang for your buck.

By performing a keyword analysis (an essential piece of any

search engine marketing campaign) you’ll discover what your prospects

are actually searching for; it’s a powerful form of market research.

The keywords you uncover can then be used to improve any social media

campaign you run.

Those keywords should be leveraged in your LinkedIn profile, your tweets, and in the title and description of your YouTube videos, just as some examples.

Keeping an eye on “emerging keywords” through Google Trends and Google Insights can also provide you great fodder for your social media campaigns, and can be sprinkled throughout your status updates.

On the flip side, your YouTube videos, you (and your employees’) LinkedIn profiles, your blogs, your HubPages and Squidoo lenses,

and other social media activity can show up on appropriate searches

done by your prospects. The more well-optimized social media activity

you’re generating, the more opportunity you have to push your

competition off the first page of a search result.