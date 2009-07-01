Boomtown: The Real Money Behind Virtual Goods

Nexon’s Crazyracing KartRider game sold more than 100,000 Mini Coopers in South Korea, more than BMW’s sales of the actual car. It helped that the game’s virtual Mini cost less than $10.

2008 annual revenue for Tencent, China’s largest Internet portal: $1.05 billion. 88% of revenue comes from virtual goods.

$200 million — Amount of virtual goods purchased in the U.S. in 2008.

Blockbuster, Rite Aid, 7-Eleven, and Wal-Mart sell PlaySpan’s Ultimate Game Card, a prepaid card that lets users buy virtual goods in more than 200 video games. More than $50 million in transactions went through PlaySpan’s marketplace in 2008.

$992 million — Microtransactions or sales of virtual goods in virtual worlds in 2008, worldwide

In the virtual world Gaia, Nike gave away T-shirts that made wearers run faster. There is now a brisk aftermarket for the shirts.

$1.8 billion — Estimated microtransactions or sales of virtual goods in virtual worlds in 2009, worldwide