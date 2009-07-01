How Body Sensors Are Gaming the Health System

Gaming the System

Marientina Gotsis, 31, teaches “Games for Health” at USC, and with a grant from Health Games Research, she and her partner, Maryalice Jordan-Marsh, designed a social online game called Wellness Partners, which awards virtual “energy points” for real-world physical activity.

“It doesn’t make sense that your Wii Fit data shouldn’t be consolidated into the same system that, let’s say, your doctor uses for tracking your health. Narrative and stories are what sustain our interest. We want to be inspired and entertained. Right now, there are practically no interesting applications out there that let you use your personal sensor data or health records to have a fun gaming experience. That’s going to change. Once you’ve figured out how to consolidate and share sensor data, you open the door to competition, which brings us to the possibility of entertainment.”