How the Networked Body Is Reinventing the Consumer

Reinventing the Consumer

Leslie Saxon, 50, has worked in the field of networked health monitoring for 17 years, consulting for companies such as Boston Scientific and Medtronic. She’s also the founder of the annual Body Computing conference, which attracts executives from companies including GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, and Nike.

“We’re bringing people from health-care and technology and telecom companies together to talk about how to integrate the new networked medicine and figure out who’s the consumer in health care 2.0. If you manufacture a sophisticated implantable defibrillator that costs $20,000, is your customer the hospital that buys that? The doctor that implants it? Or the patient? Some of these devices don’t lend themselves to a traditional clinic model, so it’s hard to know how to design a trial to test it and get it covered through Medicare. We’ve done surveys of our patients with implanted devices; they tell us they’d be willing to pay $30 to $50 a month on their cell-phone bill to be able to have this networked information and interact with it. We have to put the patient at the center, but everyone has to benefit, because the doctor has to view this disruptive care model as important and more efficient or he’s not going to adopt it.”