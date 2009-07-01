Gadi Amit on Designing a Lifestyle App for the Networked Body

Gadi Amit
Principal
NewDealDesign
San Francisco, California
James Park
Cofounder
FitBit
San Francisco, California
Designing a Lifestyle App
Gadi Amit, 46, designed the Fitbit Tracker, an activity monitor that calculates your steps, calories burned, and sleep patterns. The device, conceived by James Park and his partner, Eric Friedman, debuts this July.
“The design challenge with the slew of new technologies that allow you to monitor your health is to blend them seamlessly into modern life. Most pedometers are quite male-oriented. They’re focused on numeric achievement and look like electronic gear. With the Fitbit, we wanted to move from a message of pure performance to one centered on wellness — more urban lifestyle than fitness. It should disappear into a person’s garments, whether that’s an evening gown or a running shoe, effortlessly carried 24/7 by either gender. The Fitbit has one discrete button that lets you cycle through the functions, including a digital flower that blossoms as you approach your daily goals. It’s a softer, more subtle cue. We wanted to measure the same data but present it in a different way. By being insightful, funny, or invigorating rather than simply stark and scientific, our hope is that you’ll wear Fitbit more and it’ll be more effective.”
Read Gadi Amit’s The New Deal blog here at FastCompany.com
Related Stories:
Fast Talk: Making It Personal
Fast Talk: Empowering the Patients
Fast Talk: Gaming the System
Fast Talk: Reinventing the Consumer
Fast Talk: Building the Plumbing