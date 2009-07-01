How Mayo Clinic and Microsoft Are Empowering Patients

David Cerino

Empowering the Patients

David Cerino, 44, and Sidna Tulledge-Scheitel, 49, helped create the Mayo Clinic Health Manager. The free Web application, launched in April, supports data from health-monitoring devices, stores family medical records using Microsoft’s HealthVault, and offers guidance and reminders from the Mayo Clinic.

CERINO: “Electronic health records are about storing data. But we need to make it come to life so consumers can make smarter decisions.”

TULLEDGE-SCHEITEL: “Patients see their physicians for only very brief moments throughout the year. People want to be empowered to self-monitor their health to ensure that they’re following their doctor’s care plan.”

CERINO: “The HealthVault supports more than 50 home health-care devices — such as blood-pressure monitors, glucometers, and even fitness watches and pedometers — because the goal is to create a complete health-care ecosystem with context.”

TULLEDGE-SCHEITEL: “One hurdle is that there isn’t a clear business model for physicians to put a lot of effort into remote monitoring, so initially, people must advocate for themselves, going to the doctor’s office with their charts when they see they’re out of control.”