How Mayo Clinic and Microsoft Are Empowering Patients

Sidna Tulledge-Scheitel
Medical Director, Global
Products and Services
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, Minnesota
David Cerino
General Manager
Health Solutions Group
Microsoft
Redmond, Washington
Empowering the Patients
David Cerino, 44, and Sidna Tulledge-Scheitel, 49, helped create the Mayo Clinic Health Manager. The free Web application, launched in April, supports data from health-monitoring devices, stores family medical records using Microsoft’s HealthVault, and offers guidance and reminders from the Mayo Clinic.
CERINO: “Electronic health records are about storing data. But we need to make it come to life so consumers can make smarter decisions.”
TULLEDGE-SCHEITEL: “Patients see their physicians for only very brief moments throughout the year. People want to be empowered to self-monitor their health to ensure that they’re following their doctor’s care plan.”
CERINO: “The HealthVault supports more than 50 home health-care devices — such as blood-pressure monitors, glucometers, and even fitness watches and pedometers — because the goal is to create a complete health-care ecosystem with context.”
TULLEDGE-SCHEITEL: “One hurdle is that there isn’t a clear business model for physicians to put a lot of effort into remote monitoring, so initially, people must advocate for themselves, going to the doctor’s office with their charts when they see they’re out of control.”
CERINO: “The adoption will resemble what happened with online banking. In the beginning, you had to input all that data, with biller names, addresses, account numbers, and so forth. Once consumers started to see the value of getting all that information electronically, we got over the hump.”
