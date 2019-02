Fast Deals

Some of the 50 Most Innovative Companies we cited in March have found one another as intriguing as we did. We named Pure Digital Technologies, maker of the supersimple Flip digital video recorders, No. 7; that month, Cisco Systems (No. 5) bought the company for $590 million in stock. And in April, Disney (No. 22) inked a deal to stream ABC shows such as Desperate Housewives and Lost on Hulu (No. 3).