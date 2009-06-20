Seven Simple Ways to Get the Search Engines to “See” Your Site

You can’t just make a web site anymore and hope people will come. You can’t even blog anymore and hope people will come, although good blogging software like WordPress has built-in SEO (search engine optimization). You have to do something to get your content out to where the people are. Even large corporations are often disappointed by the amount of traffic to their corporate sites — people just don’t go to sites. In the early days, people “surfed” the net. Now we all know it’s too big to find things randomly. Rather, we take advice from friends, follow links from Twitter and Facebook, or take whatever result comes up on Google or Yahoo searches. So do your visitors.

The marketplace is full of companies that supposedly help your site get attention. While some are good, some resort to methods you might not want to be associated with if you care about your corporate image. So don’t just hire a company and entrust it with the responsibility of carrying your image out on the internets. Take the time to learn a little about the most important marketing tool you have — your web site. Develop it correctly and it will be found even without outside help.

There are several simple web site development tools that are almost free (Weebly, WordPress, Squarespace)

or support themselves through hosting services that I use when I want

to turn a site over to a client who will be able to maintain it

him/herself in the future. Use one of them if you are doing a site youself.

Or ask your web developer to abide by these simple rules, and your content will get out into the world at large. Search engines work on complicated alogrithms that usually involve changes, links in to your site, and good keywords. So here are seven simple ways to get people to look at your site.

1)Create quality. Forget brochureware and product sheets, unless they already contain the keywords your customers and clients will be looking for. No one is looking for “complete real-time solution.” Make your terms crystal clear, without jargon, and repeat them naturally in your copy. Hyperlink terms to other places on your site. If you were buying, searching, comparing in your own category, what would you be typing into a search engine?

2) Add a feed to your site. This allows someone who comes to your site to subcribe to your content. At the very least, create a Twitter feed that will automatically make your site changes or blog posts come up as links in your Twitter posts, where your followers can click on the links.

3)Change the content often. Search engines look for changes. This is why blogs work. And don’t accept a web site that can’t be updated and managed by you without having to call the web developer. It’s called a “content management system,” and you want one. Static web sites don’t get found.