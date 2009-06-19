Did Steve Jobs Have A Liver Transplant?

According to MSNBC, Apple CEO Steve Jobs may have begun his current six-month hiatus from Apple in order to recover from a liver transplant he received in Tennessee. A survivor of pancreatic cancer, Jobs appeared increasingly thin in 2008, leading many to suspect that his health was in dire condition. At the time, Jobs dismissed his appearance as the result of a minor malfunction of digestion.
CNBC has confirmed that at the time of the supposed operation, Jobs’ jet did fly from San Jose to Memphis. The original leak, the network says, came from sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal. Jobs is still expected to reassume control of Apple before the end of the month.
