The Wrath of Khan was made for $35 million less than the first Star Trek film — and got better reviews.

Goldfinger was the first 007 film — and one of only two — to win an Oscar (for sound effects).

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is the series’ longest book (257,045 words) and shortest film (138 minutes).

The Dark Knight took in a record $155.3 million in its first week.