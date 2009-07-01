Numerology: Hawaii Five-O

Hawaiian coffee farmers earned $4.25 per pound for their crop in the 2007-2008 growing season, less than the price of a caremel frrappuccino at one of Hawaii’s 83 Starbucks outlets. Growers produce up to 3.5 million pounds of Kona coffee annually.

Honolulu has the third highest cost of living in the country, behind only New York and San Francisco.

Hawaii is the most expensive vacation state. Two adults typically spend $793 per day on food and lodging.

Surfing, the sport of Hawaiian kings, is now an $8 billion global industry.

The Kamehameha Schools, founded in 1887 by a Hawaiian princess, is the state’s largest private landowner and the largest independent school system in the country.

Dole is the stat’s 7th largest private landowner with 28,472 acres. Only 2,700 of them devoted to pineapples.