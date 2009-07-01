Not So Fast: Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See

Brokeback Platform
Compatibility is a force of nature.
Set against a sweeping white studio backdrop, Justin Long and John Hodgman star in this raw, powerful story of two men forced to live a lie about their decades-long hidden love affair.
Quote: “I wish I knew how to force-quit you… .”
Director: Gus Van Sant
RooftopComedy records live comedy every night of the year, with a global network of comedians satirizing everything from the boardroom to the bathroom. Go to fastcompany.com/rooftopcomedy every Friday for new RooftopComedy videos.