Exxon Entering Electric Vehicle Market With Maya 300

Electric vehicles have definitely hit the big time now that gasoline-slinging companies are getting involved. The Maya 300, an all-electric vehicle coming out in 2011, will feature a lithium ion battery separator film dubbed “the SuperPolymer” from Exxon-Mobil. The separator–a critical part of li-ion batteries–can withstand temperatures up to 374 degrees. That’s 85 degrees more than competing separator films can take. The Maya 300’s actual li-ion battery will come from its manufacturer, Electrovaya.

When Electrovaya first announced the Maya 300 in January, it said that the plug-in electric vehicle will only travel up to 25 or 35 mph. Newer announcements from Electrovaya omit that detail, but highlight the car’s eight to 10 hour charging time, ability to run for 120 miles, and plug-in capabilities. Electrovaya will reveal more details in an announcement next Wednesday.

Exxon has been working on li-ion technology for the past 20 years, but its willingness to get involved with EVs despite contentious views on global warming and assurances that car emissions have already fallen drastically indicates that EV technology is the next big cash cow in the car industry.

[Via Greentech Media]

