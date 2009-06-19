Google’s News Site Will Flip to Make a Splash This Summer

Google is polishing its news site, with an updated offering known as “Flipper” set for release in the near future. The redesigned page offers a sharper visual interface that displays scaled down screenshots of search results and offers a bevy of handy features like the ability to browse by sources, keywords, “most popular” or “recommended,” and organization of related stories into sections.

The feature is currently accessible only from inside Google, so the rest of us will have to wait to explore Flipper’s full potential. In the meantime, we can speculate wildly. Since Flipper is already pulling in full screenshots, will it display entire pages or stories within the window? And if so, as Nicholas Carlson asks on Silicon Alley Insider, how angry will newspapers be when they realize Google–whom they already accuse of stealing their content—is displaying whole stories rather than just links?

[via TechCrunch, Silicon Alley Insider]

