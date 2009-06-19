Find Strength In Numbers – Big Think Coordinates The Right Experts

There is so much more I want to say about Big Think , so many more patterns to uncover, but time and space requires that we focus on just the core strategies at work here. And from my perspective, Big Think ’s most important concept is that of stratagem #34: coordinate the uncoordinated .

There is a Chinese saying that says, “When geese fly

overhead in formation, their size is amplified by the formation of outstretched

wings.”

You see, when things coordinate they become bigger things.

Fish becomes schools. Buffalo become herds. Ants become colonies.

If you understand this and apply it, then you can create far

greater power than the collection of parts warrants.

Big Think

understands this. This is why Peter Hopkins and Victoria Brown have been carefully

calculating how they piece together this multifaceted community that is bigthink.com. When the team started

approaching media partners, they did not approach just anyone they could find.

Instead, they focused strategically on two characteristics.

First, they looked

for newspapers and other media platforms that had a real need. Their goals

were to “get the right eyeball at the right time,” as Peter explains.

But they also focused

on the brands they were associating with. They knew that each brand would

become a brush stroke in the painting that would define what Big Think is. So they are careful to

associate with the right brands, ones that accentuate the values and image they

want Big Think to hold.