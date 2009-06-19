The 10 Most Creative People in Ethonomics

1. Shai Agassi , CEO, Better Place A former software entrepreneur, Agassi is leading the pack on electric vehicle charging stations. His vision: battery-powered vehicles made by Renault-Nissan, a vast network of charging stations, and a cell phone-like pricing scheme. The project has potential, at the very least–a recent analysis from Deutsche Bank concluded that Better Place has the potential to create a paradigm shift in the auto industry.

2. John Swanson, Light Rail Designer, Parsons Brinckerhoff

Railroads may not be as sexy as electric cars, but they’re an integral part of a low-carbon future. That’s why Swanson, the light-rail sector’s top design consultant, is so important. Swanson’s new cars for Phoenix, Arizona’s light rail system have been climate-tested at up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, contain energy-capture brakes, top-of-the-line shock and noise absorbers, LED lights, and ergonomic interiors. Stay tuned for more Swanson-designed light rail cars in Honolulu, Seattle, and Dubai.

3. Jane McGonigal, Director of Game R&D, Institute for the Future

She’s a game designer with a mission. McGonigal’s alternate reality games use large-scale collaborative communities to solve real-world problems. The 2007 A World Without Oil simulation, for example, harnesses the collective intelligence of players to tackle our dependency on the slippery stuff through blog posts, videos, photos, web comics, and more.

4. Larry Chen, Manager, T-One Design

Trained as an aeronautical engineer, Chen decided to harness his structural skills to build the Sunny Day, a compact solar-powered electric commuter bicycle. The tiny solar chip pumps the bike’s battery for 25 minutes of charge time, and juices it up for the eight hours while you’re at work. As a result of his innovative design, Chen won the annual International Bicycle Design Competition.

5. Jessica Buttimer, Director, Green Works, Clorox

Buttimer brought natural cleaning products to the mainstream with Clorox’s Green Works line, the company’s first new brand in 20 years. When Buttimer started thinking about the prospect of the new line, natural cleaning products made up just 1% of the total cleaning category. Now the Green Works line extends from cleaning wipes and dishwashing liquid to toilet bowl cleaners and bathroom cleaners.

6. Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla Motors

Musk has caught flack for building electric vehicles that only the richest among us can afford, but the South African entrepreneur has certainly created an atmosphere of excitement in the EV world. Next up for Tesla: The Model S, an all-electric sedan with a range of 300 miles and a 45 minute QuickCharge.

7. Will Allen, CEO, Growing Power

In Allen’s perfect world, Community Food Systems would provide safe, healthy, and affordable food to everyone. This urban farming expert is trying to move a little closer to that world with Growing Power’s Community Food Centers–spaces for large-scale farming demonstration projects and hands-on activities. Growing Power’s prototype facility in Milwaukee, Wisconisin includes six greenhouses, outdoor livestock pens, an anaerobic digester, and an apiary.