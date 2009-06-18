advertisement
Unnatural Habitats: Rethinking the Modern Zoo

By Michael Cannell1 minute Read

Should institutions dedicated to natural sciences depict a world untouched by civilization as a matter of history? The Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna has chosen the opposite approach: this spring its animals share their pens with an installation created by artists Christoph Steinbrener and Rainer Dempf that reflects the degradation of animal habitats.

