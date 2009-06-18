Internet Vigilantes Lend a Hand to Iranian Protestors

Anonymous, an amorphous band of hackers best known for rallying against the Church of Scientology, has jumped into Iranian election dispute. Working with The Pirate Bay–a massively trafficked site which helps point would-be music downloaders to what they’re looking for–Anonymous Iran has created a new site, offering how-tos on surfing online while remaining untrackable, skirting Iranian firewalls, finding other Twitter-based activists and (of course, given that this is Anonymous) attacking government Web sites.

Anonymous isn’t alone of course: Several guides to internet etiquette when helping the Iranian movement have been posted online.

Related Stories:

The Dark Side of Twittering a Revolution



Iranian Reformist Protestors Tweet on Despite the Government



Four Convicted in Pirate Bay Trial



Pirate Party Wins a Seat on E.U. Parliament

[Via Danger Room; image by Henk de Vries]