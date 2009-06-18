Does George Lucas Want to be Citizen Kane?

George Lucas is building a new 262,000-square-foot studio complex in Marin Couny, outside of San Francisco. One catch: It seems to look exactly like the nearby Casa Grande section of Hearst Castle–the ornate architectural folly that inspired Xanadu in the movie Citizen Kane. See for yourself:

It’s more than an issue of originality (George Lucas has arguably been in a bit of a creative rut for a couple decades now). Lucas apparently has a history of copying architecture, beginning with Skywalker Ranch. Moreover, some claim that the new studio is illegal, running afoul of architectural copyright law. According to the Marin Independent Journal, Lucas’s people are denying the similarity, despite its apparent obviousness:

“The inspiration for Grady came from George’s admiration for the design

of the St. Vincent’s School for Boys,” a residential treatment home

near Marinwood, [Lucas spokeswoman Emilie] Nicks said. “George worked to make the design of Grady

Ranch reminiscent of the school’s architecture while also leveraging

work done by architect Julia Morgan for inspiration.”

Fields responded, “I don’t think so. I just don’t think so,” after

comparing the sketch of Lucas’ planned building with a photo of the

school. New York architect Thomas Shine said Lucas’ design and Casa Grande “are

remarkably similar.”

…Sam Davis, a professor of architecture at the University of California

at Berkeley, said whether Lucas cribbed from the Casa Grande shouldn’t

be the issue.”The issue is why would somebody who is going to create a work

environment in the 21st century copy buildings from a previous time

when they were unrelated to the work, the culture, the way that people

live,” Davis said. “It just seems silly.”