Overcome Writer’s Block for Success

Dynamic communication is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success and 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success . If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to master three basic, but very important communication skills: conversation, writing and presenting.

Michael Stelzner is an expert is writing white papers as a promotional tool. I subscribe to his ezine. The other day, Michael ran an article by Wendy Meyeroff of www.wmmedcommon.com entitled “Seven Steps for Fighting Writer’s Block.” Wendy is a professional writer and marketing consultant, specializing in the health and mature market industries. Her article was aimed at a professional writer audience, but six of Wendy’s points will benefit anyone who is a little stuck in his or writing.

Take a look…

1) Start Someplace Else — I’ve always hated titles, and trying to think of the perfect one can sink me before I start. So the answer is simple: I don’t start with the title. I find that once I’ve written the copy, the solution jumps out of the pages. Maybe it’s a quote I’ve chosen, or something still in my notes that I didn’t use due to lack of room. Of course you can use this concept to fight any part of the paper that’s your nemesis: the opening or closing paragraph, the subheads, whatever. If the words aren’t coming, leave a hole (maybe mark it somehow) and come back to that section later.

2) Start Highlighting — Sometimes I’m able to keep the various points I know I want to include straight in my head, but when I can’t, I feel like I’m sinking into quicksand. So I go through my paperwork, highlight what I think is particularly important, and then number everything. Don’t misunderstand; the numbers don’t necessarily indicate any final order. That comes next.

3) Make an Outline — So now that I know what I really want to include (at least initially) I sort through and see what goes with what. I might see that quote number “1,” from exec A, is greatly reinforced by a statistic I have someplace else, labeled “23.” Together they inspire a common heading that I put down on paper. Eventually I have an outline. I may do more cutting/pasting before I have the final, but that’s OK—and it’s a lot easier with a computer!

4) Rehearse a Presentation — Pretend you’re facing an audience interested in what this paper discusses and talk it out. I started using this technique when I had to give a presentation about my services at events like chamber of commerce meetings. I locked myself in another room and, working from my outline, spoke it out loud. I found that, inevitably, I would discover points to delete or add as I talked. This method helps me better arrange my outline, and I think of strong phrasing designed to meet my audience’s needs.