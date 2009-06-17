Extreme Job Hunters: Where Are They Now?

A few months ago I interviewed some job hunters who were using unusual tactics to get work, like renting a huge billboard for a month. I went back to them recently to see what kind of success their extreme efforts brought.

Billboard Yields Offers



Mark Heuer, the guy who rented a billboard in Milwaukee for a month, says that he got three job offers from his investment. He also got plenty of media attention, which connected him to a supportive network of people struggling through unemployment.

Heuer started a new job at the beginning of June as director of client experience for Home Instead Senior Care. The job is not one of the three offers that came as a result of his billboard.

“In the end it came down to sheer networking, even though the billboard did work in uncovering an unpublished opportunity,” he says.

After seven months of unemployment, Heuer recommends networking as the best method for finding a job today. But he still encourages job seekers to be creatively unusual.

“The billboard worked even though I did not choose the opportunities,” he says. “I suggest car wraps, bus wraps, billboards, or even yard signs to plant in front of decision-makers’ windows at their offices.”

Husband Still Looking