Bing Finds More Market Share in Second Week of Searching

Bing’s second-week scores are in, and the bigwigs in Redmond must be smiling. Numbers released from ComScore today show that Bing gained nearly another full percentage point of market share in its second full week on the Web, inching up on rivals Google and Yahoo.

For the week of June 8 to June 12, Microsoft’s services were used by 16.7% of searchers, up 0.9% from its first full week online. Microsoft fielded 12.1% of all search queries, up 0.8% from the previous week. Overall, Microsoft is up a full 3% in both searcher penetration and share of search results pages from where it was the week before Bing launched.

“It appears that Microsoft Bing has continued to generate interest from the market for the second consecutive week,” said Mike Hurt, comScore senior vice president. “These early data reflect a continued positive market reaction to Bing in the initial stages of its launch.”

Naturally, it’s too early to know if Bing’s growth can be sustained long-term, but two solid weeks of growth suggest that users aren’t rejecting Microsoft’s new “decision engine.” The fact that it didn’t give back any of its initial market share gains bodes well for Bing going into its third week.

