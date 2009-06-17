IBM Serves Up Two New G1 Apps for Wimbledon

Summer wouldn’t be summer without Wimbledon, and Wimbledon wouldn’t be Wimbledon without IBM. This summer, Wimbledon’s long-time technology partner–IBM creates the systems that log each and every stroke as well as other match information via a squad of on-site data staff–will put more information in the hands of fans with two Android apps for T-Mobile’s G1 smartphone.

The Seer Android App will use real-time information to annotate the live video feed from the G1’s camera, allowing attendees at the All England Club to monitor any match on the grounds. Simply pointing the phone at a court pulls scores and other match info onto the screen. But the fun doesn’t stop there. The app can also help users locate the nearest restroom or concession stand and tell them whether the lines are long, or track down the nearest taxi stand and update users on the traffic situation around the grounds.The app also includes a map that helps users locate themselves via the phone’s GPS should all the back-and-forth leave one disoriented.





The second app, while less functionally brilliant, is a handy news aggregator displaying Wimbledon-related media during the tournament. Beyond the obvious match info, the aggregator will also pull in messages, news and gossip posted by the 40 or so IBM staffers scattered across the grounds, essentially giving users dozens of pairs of eyes with which to scan for celebrity or spot an interesting match unfolding.

An official Wimbledon app for the iPhone is already available for free in Apple’s app store, and a Seer Twitter app will work on most Java-enabled handsets. The G1 app isn’t live yet, but should land in the Android Market Monday.

[via The Guardian]