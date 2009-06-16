The Care & Feeding of Intrapreneurial Employees

To thrive in the the WorkQuake(tm) of the Knowledge Economy, an organization must find, retain and develop Intraprenuerial Employees. Here’s how:
- It’s the Employees! In the hyper-competitive environment of the Knowledge Economy every Organization must distinguish itself in the marketplace based on Service. Intrapreneurs/Core Employees provide that Service Differential.
- Hire Intrapreneurs/Core Employees and Temporary Employees! Intrapreneurs/Core Employees are your Talent. Intrapreneurs/Core Employees are Generalists with the skills and cross training necessary to perform a variety of functions and work as a member of an Organization wide Team, which makes them indispensable to your business. Temporary Employees are hired when business is good and are released at the first sign of a downturn.
- Keep Your Intrapreneurs/Core Employees Happy! Hire them above market value and provide them with good benefits. THEN…
- Train Them! Give Intrapreneurs/Core Employees every opportunity to gain new skills and competencies and cross-train them. As Core Employees acquire more skills they become more flexible resources.
- Reward Them! You must financial reward Intrapreneurs/Core Employees who use their new skills to help the Organization achieve its stated Goals. Pay must be aligned with the goals of the Organization, and there must be a direct correlation between pay and Employee effort. Employees Must Learn to Earn!
- Recognize Them! Double, triple, quadruple the number of “atta boys/girls.”
- Involve Them! Make them part of the organization.
- Develop Them! They are the Organization’s Everyday Leaders.
The Bottom Line: The WorkQuake™ of the Knowledge Economy demands Organizations create a workforce comprised primarily of Intrepreneurial Employees.
Question: Is your workforce comprised of Intrepreneurial Employees? If not, why not?
