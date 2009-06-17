The Office of the Future: A Space That Works Like an Office But Feels Like a Home (videos)

Over the past two decades, as technology has become more ubiquitous, the line between home and work has increasingly blurred. (Raise your hand if you’ve ever taken your Blackberry to bed.)This transformation has spawned the need for our homes to function as workspaces — and the desire for our offices to have the comforts of home.

In conjunction with the party celebrating June’s Most Creative People issue, we tried to envision what a really creative workspace might look like. We asked a variety of top flight home and office furniture companies, and one technology company, to loan us their best-in-class furnishings for the project. The goal was to create a space that was as beautiful as it was functional, as efficient as it was emotionally appealing. The result was the “Imagineered Workspace.”

Designer Laura Guido-Clark of LG-C Design pulled the whole look together, assembling a Ross Lovegrove desk from Knoll, Jeffrey Bernett’s Tulip Chair from B&B Italia, Patrick Jouin’s Thalia Chairs for Kartell, Fabien Baron’s b.1 Chairs for Bernhardt, the new Denizen Modular Storage by WilliamsSorel for Coalesse, and a new HP Z800 Workstation.

In this series of videos, designers from each of the participating companies talk about the trends they’re seeing in office design, why facilities planners so often get space design all wrong, and why modernism flourished more in American offices than in our homes.