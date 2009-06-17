Action Creates Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success and 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success . If you want to be an outstanding performer you need to do three things. 1) Stay at the top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set high goals. Do whatever it takes to achieve them. 3) Get organized. Manage your time life and stress well.

I’m a big believer in synchronicity. That’s why I pay attention to what’s happening around me. Several days ago, I received an e mail from Mike Litman asking me to check out one of his blog posts that focused on one word – action. Mike suggested doing one thing that I don’t want to do today that will move my life and business forward.

I was traveling last week. I took the latest issue of SUCCESS Magazine with me. You know I love this magazine. If you’re not a subscriber, I suggest you go to www.success.com and subscribe right now. In the current issue, Mel Robbins has a piece about time. She says you should begin every day by asking yourself one question, “What is the one thing I can accomplish today that would make me feel fantastic at day’s end?” Mel says do that one thing immediately.

In the same issue of SUCCESS, Richard Branson tells entrepreneurs to write down a risk they know they should take to improve their business, and to do it. “Take the risk, even if it scares you,” he says.

I recently attended an event hosted by James Malinchak. James is a very successful entrepreneur who really knows how to market. I left the event with a rubber bracelet that says, “GSDF: Get Stuff Done Fast.” Because I survived my brush with cancer, it hasn’t replaced the LIVESTRONG bracelet I’ve been wearing for several years, but it sits right next to my computer in my office.

Mike, Mel, Richard and James make a great point about outstanding performers – they get things done because they take action. Do it. Do it now. Just do it. Outstanding performers accomplish their goals because they focus on what’s important – something that can be risky or something they don’t want to do – and take action. They get stuff done quickly. As Tony Robbins says, “The path to success is to take massive, determined action.”

As I said at the beginning of this post, I am a believer in synchronicity. Lately, I’ve been getting lots of input urging me to take action – to do things I don’t want to do, to do things that will make me feel good, to do things that are risky and to do things quickly. I am following this advice. I urge you to so too if you want to become an outstanding performer.