You want me to do WHAT? Go Ahead – Injure Yourself.

Last week I introduced a compelling new web site – bigthink.com . Its founders, Peter Hopkins and Victoria Brown , didn’t have enough initial funding to take competitors head on, so they had to find different approaches when launching this online expert video content site. Bigthink.com faced several challenges and its biggest was to gain market share and attack its competitors without igniting an offensive response.

So how has it done

it? We know that bigthink.com used one of my favorite patterns, #33:

hide a dagger behind a smile.

But it also used

another unorthodox approach, strategy

#26: injure yourself.

If it’s good enough for Intel, then it’s

good enough for you

Intel

almost died out of the gates. It was a young memory chip company and wanted to

sell its technology to IBM, which was developing the

first PC. Naturally IBM was wary of building its PC business – what they hoped

would trigger an entirely new industry – around the technology of just one

supplier.

So to settle IBM’s

fears, Intel

agreed to injure itself. It licensed its technology to several of its

competitors, thereby allowing IBM to build the PC around an Intel

chip while spreading its risk across multiple suppliers. And that is one reason

why Intel

is so dominant today (perhaps too dominant according to the European Union).

When bigthink.com approaches media partners, it is not

unexpected that these “would-be” partners experience similar worries. It’s

natural that they would think “If we start using Big Think’s video content and

its own web site starts offering the same content, then won’t we be relying on

our competitor?”