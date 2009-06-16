Innovating Innovation: The Best Ideas Can Come From Anywhere

Traditionally, new product development has been a linear process. The “new product” team creates many alternative versions of the core idea, winnows them down in various stages of testing and re-development until a winner emerges and gets launched.

And then expect 4 out of 5 to fail.

Things are changing. Great ideas are not only coming top-down; they’re coming from interns, they’re coming from customers sharing their best ideas out of love for your brand (like Dell Idea Storm), from ethnography in third world countries. Innovation is about inspiration coming from continuously listening for the unexpected which can come at anytime from anywhere; nothing linear about that!

The CTO of Hulu (formerly from Microsoft) said in April at Ad:Tech in San Francisco, “90% of what we learn comes AFTER we launch a new product.”

At the recent ARF conference, Procter and Nielsen Online told us how listening to the blogosphere gave them totally new insights (vs. surveys) into the relationship between resurgence in cloth diapering and re-emerging values in American society.

I asked the head of research for a major media company what a bad idea looks like in a continuous and circular innovation process. He said, “It’s not about a score. It’s based on whether or not the premise proves faulty, or impractical as a business.”