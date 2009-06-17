How to Kill Your Addiction to Google Search and Get More Productive

A few weeks ago, I attended a panel discussion about climate change where former Vice President Al Gore referred to the United States as an oil “junkie.” At the time, it occurred to me that Americans have another addiction, albeit less pernicious: searching with Google. Surely as we use our cars to get around, we use Google to launch our Web queries. As of March, Mountain View owns 72% of the searches made online. We’re Google junkies.

Who cares, right? Google works well enough, and it’s added a lot of cool stuff over the years–SearchWiki, for example, is one of the coolest additions to hit search since PageRank. But like the lowly combustion engine, Google’s search engine is meant for all-around people-pleasing, and it fails gloriously at more serious searches. The problem with its ubiquity is that it obscures tools that work better in specific scenarios; we can’t even remember the names of other services because they’re so damn tiny by comparison.

Back to my reductive car metaphor: we know that sedans are good for most stuff, but when it’s time to move to a new house, we borrow a big truck. When we go camping, we rent a camper. When we want to cruise the strip and look sexy, we buy a sweet-ass 1989 Dodge conversion van with red velvet seating. But no matter what specific search task most of us undertake online, we always stupidly head to Google, our all-purpose search sedan.

I’ve written about other options before, but none of them are much help in the weaning process because they’re each only useful for specific things. There’s ChaCha, which is awesome for mobile searching, or when you have a weird question that will take lots of re-searches (“When did Yugoslavia change its name to Montenegro?”). There’s DuckDuckGo, which is super-simple, fast, safe and clean. There’s NewsSift, the Financial Times’ engine for queries about companies or business, there’s Bing for killer image searching, and there’s Wolfram Alpha for data-driven or mathematical queries. But there’s no good replacement sedan for Google. For most of our searches, it still works fine, so we stay in our G-bubble, complacent.

But as of this month, there is finally another option. Check out Worio, a search engine that can finally take the place of Google as your all-purpose buggy. Worio does what Google does–keyword searching–about as well as the search giant, but it adds another fabulous layer of results, too: Worio is a “discovery” engine that uses your past search history and a matrix of keywords to help you discover things you’d never otherwise find on Google. So why do you need this?

Think about the last time you were stifled by a Google search: you probably didn’t know what you were searching for. And if you don’t know what to search for, you can’t punch in a good keyword to drive the query.