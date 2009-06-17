Would You Live in a Shed?

Downsizing to a shed may seem like a drastic step to take in a resource and financially-strained climate, but U.K-based FKDA Architects is hoping you’ll do just that. According to FKDA, the prefab shed idea came as a response to increasing reports “of people being forced from their homes unable to make their current mortgage payments, and turning to live with family, in garden sheds and even cars.”

FDKA’s micro-home, built from FSC-certified wood and insulated with cellulosic fiber derived from recycled newspapers, is hardly a garden shed. The so-called shed comes with a skylight, radiant underfloor heating, energy-efficient appliances, ample storage space, LED lighting, and optional solar photovoltaic and hot water heating systems. From the looks of it, FDKA’s shed is just as nice as a standard studio apartment–if not nicer.

The shed comes in two options–the 24-square-meter big shed ($57,554-$82,220) and the 13-square-meter little shed ($32,888-$57,554). With energy costs practically taking care of themselves, the cost-efficient shed could be ideal for homeowners looking to bring in additional cash from renters.

